ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Dolphins history: Tua Tagovailoa closing in on best since Marino

By Brian Miller
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins have not had a standout quarterback since Dan Marino retired. Many consider this some sort of curse but Tua Tagovailoa is out to change it. Currently, Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the 9th best quarterback in Miami Dolphins history. He has passed Matt Moore, Chad Pennington, and a...

phinphanatic.com

Comments / 6

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

Not all parents want their children to follow in their footsteps. In Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's case, that would be extremely difficult to do. The legendary NFL quarterback admitted that it would be really, really hard for his kids to follow in their mom and dad's footsteps, at least in regards to their respective careers.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the 49ers in the 2022 NFL season

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to work on a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the franchise is set to move forward in a new direction in 2022. After making the NFC Championship last year, the Niners will have Trey Lance under center this season, signaling a significant change for the organization. In order for Lance to prosper in his first year as a starter, the Niners will need to see some big improvements from a handful of key players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Fiedler
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Dan Marino
saturdaytradition.com

Carnell Tate, 5-star WR, reveals finalists and commitment plans

Carnell Tate is just about ready to make his college decision. This weekend, the 5-star wide receiver revealed he will be committing on Monday afternoon. Tate will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET. After picking up scholarship offers from 37 programs, Tate is deciding between Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?. While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made. Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers Trade Has Been Suggested

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been the anchor to Dallas' offensive line for more than a decade now in what's sure to be a Hall of Fame career. However, with mounting injuries and age becoming more of a factor, one football writer believes the team should send a Smith-centered package to the Steelers ahead of training camp.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Future Rumors

What will Bill Belichick do once he's done coaching football?. While the legendary NFL head coach doesn't appear to be set on retiring anytime soon, that day will come eventually. The latest speculation calls for Belichick to potentially coach another sport - lacrosse. Belichick grew up around lacrosse and has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jared Goff's Big Personal News

Jared Goff and his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, announced some big personal news this week. The Detroit Lions quarterback and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend are engaged to be married. Congrats to Jared and Christen!. "Ahhh!!!! I love you guys!!!! Congrats," Camille Kostek wrote on Instagram. "OMGGGGGG!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Kamie...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Browns $1 billion plans for new stadium revealed

The Cleveland Browns may be deep into the Deshaun Watson drama, but that is not their only focus. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are reportedly looking into a massive new stadium project. According to cleveland.com via NEOtrans, the Haslams are interested in a new $1 billion stadium for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer suggests Dolphins should trade DB

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful moves this offseason that have put their roster in a great place to be competitive for the 2022 season and beyond. However, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Dolphins should make one more, sending defensive back Eric Rowe to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Wharton believes Miami could receive a fifth-round pick.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Ryan Clark claims Tyreek Hill was ‘lying’ about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Dolphins WR fires back

Tyreek Hill made headlines recently when he seemed to criticize Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in favor of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. Of course the veteran wideout received plenty of criticisms, with the latest one coming from former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark. After hearing Hill’s comments basically saying he prefers Tagovailoa over […] The post Ryan Clark claims Tyreek Hill was ‘lying’ about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Dolphins WR fires back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

260K+
Followers
492K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy