Kansas City, MO

Worlds of Fun begins issuing timed tickets to ride MAMBA

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thrill seekers visiting Worlds of Fun will need to plan ahead if they hope to get a ride on one of the park’s most popular attractions.

The amusement park said it will issue timed entry cards for the MAMBA roller coaster on weekends and holidays, which are traditionally the park’s busiest days.

Anyone who wants to ride the roller coaster needs to first visit the MAMBA plaza to pick up a timed entry card. Then simply return to the ride during the assigned 30-minute window.

Gold and Platinum Season passholders have access to the rollercoaster through Scandinavia at 10:30 a.m., before cards are distributed to other park visitors.

Each person must be present to receive a timed entry card. Limited cards are available each Saturday, Sunday, and holidays.

If you miss your window, Worlds of Fun said you will be allowed into the line, but will face a longer wait than if you arrive during your allotted time.

Keep in mind that you will likely still have to wait to ride MAMBA even with a timed ticket, but the line won’t be as long.

You do not need a timed entry card if you have Fast Lane WOF or Fast Lane Plus vouchers.

Worlds of Fun said timed entry cards are needed because crews are upgrading the MAMBA’s operating system. During the upgrade, only one train is available. That has caused longer lines and wait times during the extreme heat.

