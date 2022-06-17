ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, NC

Chance for severe evening storms across the Triad

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

(WGHP) — We may have more storms to deal with in the Triad on Friday.

Storms rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Thursday night, bringing in heavy rain and strong wind, which even knocked the steeple of a church over in Summerfield .

Friday looks to be repeating a similar pattern, with storms cropping up in the evening hours and clearing out by nightfall.

However, our risk of severe weather is increased on Friday, with a Level 2 “slight” risk for the majority of the Piedmont Triad. However, northern counties along the Virginia border are under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk for severe weather.

The primary threat will be the possibility of damaging winds in any storms that crop up.

The storms will clear out by around 9 p.m. Friday night and an encroaching cold front will leave the weekend clear, with cooler temperatures than we’ve seen all week.

