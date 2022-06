Bear markets are not frequent occurrences, so we get lulled into a 'trance-like' state of trading. We buy the dips and add to our holdings on the way up. Wash, rinse and repeat. In a bull market condition we never have to worry about elevated volatility for very long, because we just 'know' it won't last. When liquidity is plentiful it makes the 'game' so much more fun for everyone. No worries.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO