Ex-Alabama coach has no doubt Evan Neal will be a stud for the Giants
By Braulio Perez
FanSided
4 days ago
How bright is the future for rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal with the NY Giants? The sky really is the limit for his potential with the team, as the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout is all ready to get to work with left tackle Andrew Thomas in protecting Daniel Jones. So,...
A few former members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster found new homes for the 2022 season in the last few days, including LB Ben Niemann. While our primary focus is all about the current state of the Kansas City Chiefs roster, the truth is we remain interested in what’s happening with former players who played at Arrowhead Stadium even after they’ve last donned the red and gold. That means our interest was piqued when we heard about new faces in new places in recent days as former Chiefs fortunately had the chance to extend their careers with new teams.
Clemson has landed another highly-touted 2023 prospect.
Announcing his decision on Tuesday, four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over 51 other schools, including Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State.
According to 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is a top-40 defensive line prospect in the nation and a top-300 overall recruit. Playing for Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga., Hoffler had 51 total tackles (21 for loss), 11 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior in 2021.
With Hoffler’s decision, Clemson has added four of its 13 total 2023 commitments in the past week. One of the four is four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, who committed on June 15 and is 247Sports’ second-highest rated recruit in Clemson’s class.
List
Clemson's 2023 recruiting class so far
Despite conversations had on sports talk radio and television shows, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't appear, on the surface, to be all that interested in hosting a quarterback competition following the offseason retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. Free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky seems to be resting comfortably atop the...
Sorry Cleveland Browns fans, Deshaun Watson’s legal odyssey is far from over. News broke just before noon that Deshaun Watson’s legal team has come to terms with settlements for 20 of the 24 current accusers. Four of the women, including Ashley Solis, won’t settle and instead look to go to court. Solis’ statement has been the most damning so far, with her claiming Watson made her cry due to his actions, which were later corroborated to a degree by Watson himself. Though he claims he doesn’t remember why he made her cry.
