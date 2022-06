United Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandi Ward to senior regional development manager. In her new role, Ward will be responsible for results-driven business development while promoting corporate member engagement, business and consumer membership and loan growth, and positive public relations. As part of this objective, Ward will identify and recruit new members in new and existing markets as well as develop and maintain existing corporate memberships.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO