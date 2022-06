Enjoy this look back at one of our favorite pieces! We continue to publish great new articles daily but will share some unique throwbacks to Milwaukee's (and our!) past. When getting married, it’s important to many brides and grooms to include traditions from their cultural backgrounds to create a signature and meaningful ceremony for themselves, their families and their guests. This can be done through the menu, an element of the ceremony, the reception or in just about any other way a bride and groom can think of.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO