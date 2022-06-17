foiling goulburn

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton gave major princess vibes at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France today. As per usual, the multi-hyphenate mogul made a glamorous entrance at the event, stepping out in a gorgeous dusty blue midi dress. The garment had a plunging low-cut neckline with a spotted print allover, frilled design on the short sleeves and an ankle-length mesh overlay skirt. In true fashion form, Hilton added luxe elements to her...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 20 MINUTES AGO