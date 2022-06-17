3,360 ETH Worth $3M Was Just Burned

Investment in FinTech businesses has grown exponentially over the past decade and the growth continues to be on the rise. According to a 2021 report by Dealroom, FinTech startups raised $125B in VC funding globally, exceeding the total 2020 funding by 2.8 times. While this growth has been mainly driven by megarounds, early-stage funding has also been booming, especially in Europe and emerging markets. For example, 2021 saw almost 1,800 early-stage FinTech rounds, nearly twice as many as there were in 2016. NFTs, crypto exchanges & custody, revenue-based financing, neo brokers and BNPL made 2021 the year of FinTech.

