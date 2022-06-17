ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3,360 ETH Worth $3M Was Just Burned

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
What happened: On Thursday a total of 3,360.13 Ether ETH/USD worth $3,613,250, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,075.33), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is...

