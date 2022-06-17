Did You Know for Years Texans Weren't Allowed to Own Pistols Without a Judge's Approval?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says state troopers and Texas National Guard troops are working double time to fortify the banks of the Rio Grande and are practicing "mass-migration maneuvers" as the threat of a caravan of migrants coming from Mexico remains. During a brief talk with media on Friday south of Mission, Texas, Abbott said the large caravan that started out with upwards of 15,000 migrants appears to be somewhat disbanding, but he said that doesn't mean that asylum-seekers who are headed North still won't try to cross into South Texas.

MISSION, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO