Pennsylvania businesses of all sizes and across many industries are struggling to find enough skilled workers for a tremendous number of open jobs. There were nearly 382,000 open jobs in Pennsylvania in March, 70,000 more than people receiving unemployment. At M&T Bank, we are experiencing historical number of job openings, and it is becoming increasingly obvious our Commonwealth lacks enough people with the education and training to fill all the jobs.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO