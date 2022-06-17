ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven “Agent of Chaos” Wilber Returns to Portland with a Brand New Comedy Experience

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, former Portland’s Funniest winner Steven Wilber returns to town to try out some brand new material that promises to push the comedy envelope—which is saying a lot for this comic who’s already known onstage as an “Agent of Chaos.” For example, here’s a (rejected) idea for his upcoming show,...

The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Win Tickets to Go to the Wild Hare Music Festival or ANTIfest!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Yo, dumb-ass biker bro.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I doubt you'd have the balls to blow through red lights on your motorcycle (as you did yesterday along East Burnside) if you didn't have your slack-jawed biker bro with you. We all know that bikers who do that — especially at famously dangerous intersections at rush hour, with pedestrians everywhere — have severe compensation issues (small brain, small nubbin). Obviously, traffic laws in Portland no longer apply, but the fact that you run red lights on your throbbing, pulsing, rumbling crotch rocket in broad daylight, endangering others, just shows everyone around you what total tool you are. $5 says you or your rumble buddy's name is Josh or Justin or Jason. Bet.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

The Other Part of Waiting

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Another one is cash registers. So so awkward. Like the first dumb, automatic response is for people to turn around and look at you. Once I went to the bank before it opened and there was a line already, I knew what was gonna happen as I walked up. Yup, every single one of them had to see who it was. So I said, let's storm the castle guys. It put me at ease, made a few people smile. But jeez, its weird. Whats the see? Its like boredom in brains makes people nosy. So at the checkout the other day, a couple was in front of me. Woman was talking about returning a plant that may be dead. Didnt really catch all of it. Didnt care. But her dude turns around and has to look see who's behind him. It was like he was embarrassed or maybe acting like her bodyguard, or something? Then he starts walking back and forth in front of me. Why the fuck are you there dimbledumb? Don't you have other shit to do? Then, this is the part where people start doing the dumbest most superficial nonsense ever. He starts looking at his finger. For a cut or some shit. Come on! People do phony, trivial shit when they think they're being watched. They dont behave the way they would if they think they aren't being watched. Why are people so fucking weird!
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Is The Inspection Fare? Fair?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I dont get it. Twice in the past week fare inspectors came asking for proof of fare on the max. Thats three times in the last month for me....
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

to the idiots I honked at for running 2 red lights

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I don't care about "the law" ... you're going to fucking hurt someone, man. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: City to Remove Deposit Protections, Trump Election Pressure Led to Home Harassment, and Trimet's Service Shortage Continues

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Fire in the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Council Will Vote to Undo Tenant Security Deposit Protections Wednesday

City Council will vote to roll back a 2020 city policy protecting tenants from unfair fees Wednesday, in order to settle a landlord-led legal challenge. The policy under scrutiny is the security deposit policy enshrined in the city's Fair Access in Renting (FAIR) ordinance. The policy limits how much a landlord can collect as a security deposit from a new tenant, and creates rules for how much of that deposit they can withhold to pay for repairs when that tenant moves out. Included is a requirement for landlords to provide tenants with a list of all appliances, fixtures, and other equipment in the rental detailing their condition—like how old an appliance is, or if a lighting fixture has a dent in it—and marking their depreciated value based on its age and condition. If a tenant has damaged any of these items while living in the home, a landlord can still withhold a fraction of their security deposit to pay for repairs or replacements—but the amount cannot be more than the depreciated value of the appliance or fixture in question.
PORTLAND, OR

