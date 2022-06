CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new program is set up to help Chippewa County law enforcement solve crimes. Monday was the official launch of Chippewa County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers works by taking in anonymous tips and protecting the people who submit those tips. The group is made up of eight volunteer members looking to keep their communities safe. The president of the group said this is one way for community members who want to help out.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO