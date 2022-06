Well used pressure-treated pine decks and railings seem to be everywhere. Pressure-treated pine has long been the workhorse material of choice for decades. When properly maintained, the pressure-treated materials can last for years and years. A well-built railing constructed of pressure-treated materials presents a very stout sense of enclosure. This type of railing often acts as a barrier to your field of view. Even with proper care, these decks and railings will ultimately show signs of wear and need to be replaced. When that time comes, many of our homeowners opt for materials that require less maintenance. More often than not, they also want to open up view to the landscape beyond.

