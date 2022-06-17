ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner’s office identifies 3 killed in separate Indianapolis cases

By Matt Adams
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified people killed in separate Indianapolis cases, including a woman whose March death was ruled a homicide this week.

On March 15, police responded to the 4700 block of E. 10 th Street where they found 31-year-old Ebony Burton dead from injuries “consistent with trauma.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy the next day. However, her death wasn’t ruled a homicide until three months later .

The coroner’s office released Burton’s identity on Friday but has not yet revealed how she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7Owq_0gE6w1Tw00
The scene of the shooting near State Road 135 and Epler Avenue.

A person who died in a Thursday afternoon shooting on the south side was a teenager, according to the coroner’s office.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Versailles Drive, near Epler Avenue and State Road 135.

Officers found 18-year-old Terence Plummer III suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they spoke to a person of interest in the case. The coroner’s office didn’t release the cause or manner of death.

A man who was killed overnight on the northeast side has also been identified.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Stuart Street around 2 a.m. Friday, where officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Ervin Crabtree, later died at an area hospital. The coroner’s office has not released the cause or manner of death.

All three deaths remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 5

RLCJ Cooke
4d ago

We can't control people's behavior. All these death(s) daily is out of control. People can't go too work, grocery store, shopping, go to restaurants, visit friends and family and mainly go too worship. Whatever is keeping this world afloat. Please come and help all of this worlds people. No one person can do this by themselves. A call for help

Reply
2
 

