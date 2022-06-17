Rare Lincoln cent sells for $1,875 online – what’s so special about the piece and how to spot it

AFTER a fierce bidding war, a 108-year-old penny was sold on eBay for $1,875 in May.

The coin, a 1914-D Lincoln wheat cent, is a favorite among collectors for its scarcity, and variations in good condition can command high prices.

The D under the mint year indicated this coin was minted in Denver, Colorado

This penny is from the wheat cent series, named for the design on the tails side

Coin collectors designate certain pieces as "key date" coins, meaning they're rarer or harder to find than others in their series.

For instance, the 1982-No S Roosevelt dime is rare among 10-cent pieces featuring Franklin Roosevelt, making it a key date dime.

The 1914-D Lincoln penny is a highly sought-after key date cent, and one that can net a massive profit if you find one in your coins.

The 1914-D Lincoln penny

US President Abraham Lincoln has been featured on the penny since 1909, and many coins bearing his likeness are worth hundreds or thousands.

The 1914-D cent is not quite the most valuable Lincoln coin, but it is in particularly scarce supply.

The "D" in the coin's name indicates that it was minted in Denver.

You can find a small letter printed under the mint year next to Lincoln's face to determine where a penny was created.

Fewer than 1.2million Lincoln pennies were minted in Denver in 1914, compared to 75million in Philadelphia.

The value of 1914-D pennies

As with all coins, the value of a 1914 penny usually depends on its grade and condition.

If you happen to find the Philadelphia mintage, it’s unfortunately worth just over $1 in average condition, according to the USA Coin Book.

Even in poor condition, 1914-D wheat cents sell for at least $89, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service.

CIrculated pennies in great condition can sell for up to $2,400, while uncirculated 1914 cents have sold for more than $10,000 at auction.

While this recently sold coin was not professionally graded or appraised, it appeared to be in a near-uncirculated state.

Collectors evidently agreed - the penny was initially listed for 99 cents, and sold for nearly $2,000 after receiving 28 bids.

How to find rare coins

Your unique pennies aren’t the only thing that might hold value, as nickels, dimes, half dollars, and others could be worth serious cash.

And there are many ways you can find rare coins.

The first thing you’ll want to do is check places in your home or any places you might store change.

You can also try using a metal detector in known areas for buried treasure by stopping by your local bank and asking for a roll of coins.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for your coins.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

And also - be aware of potential fakes when buying online.

To avoid this, it's worth checking the seller’s history and whether or not the coin was certified in the listing.

For more on Lincoln pennies, we explained the 1944 steel piece and what makes it worth up to $1.1million.

And we’ve also explained the value of the 1969 Lincoln penny.