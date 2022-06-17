ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Rare Lincoln cent sells for $1,875 online – what’s so special about the piece and how to spot it

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jlpq3_0gE6uoWa00

AFTER a fierce bidding war, a 108-year-old penny was sold on eBay for $1,875 in May.

The coin, a 1914-D Lincoln wheat cent, is a favorite among collectors for its scarcity, and variations in good condition can command high prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6BzB_0gE6uoWa00
The D under the mint year indicated this coin was minted in Denver, Colorado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9rMg_0gE6uoWa00
This penny is from the wheat cent series, named for the design on the tails side

Coin collectors designate certain pieces as "key date" coins, meaning they're rarer or harder to find than others in their series.

For instance, the 1982-No S Roosevelt dime is rare among 10-cent pieces featuring Franklin Roosevelt, making it a key date dime.

The 1914-D Lincoln penny is a highly sought-after key date cent, and one that can net a massive profit if you find one in your coins.

The 1914-D Lincoln penny

US President Abraham Lincoln has been featured on the penny since 1909, and many coins bearing his likeness are worth hundreds or thousands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAQXP_0gE6uoWa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O56YC_0gE6uoWa00

The 1914-D cent is not quite the most valuable Lincoln coin, but it is in particularly scarce supply.

The "D" in the coin's name indicates that it was minted in Denver.

You can find a small letter printed under the mint year next to Lincoln's face to determine where a penny was created.

Fewer than 1.2million Lincoln pennies were minted in Denver in 1914, compared to 75million in Philadelphia.

The value of 1914-D pennies

As with all coins, the value of a 1914 penny usually depends on its grade and condition.

If you happen to find the Philadelphia mintage, it’s unfortunately worth just over $1 in average condition, according to the USA Coin Book.

Even in poor condition, 1914-D wheat cents sell for at least $89, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service.

CIrculated pennies in great condition can sell for up to $2,400, while uncirculated 1914 cents have sold for more than $10,000 at auction.

While this recently sold coin was not professionally graded or appraised, it appeared to be in a near-uncirculated state.

Collectors evidently agreed - the penny was initially listed for 99 cents, and sold for nearly $2,000 after receiving 28 bids.

How to find rare coins

Your unique pennies aren’t the only thing that might hold value, as nickels, dimes, half dollars, and others could be worth serious cash.

And there are many ways you can find rare coins.

The first thing you’ll want to do is check places in your home or any places you might store change.

You can also try using a metal detector in known areas for buried treasure by stopping by your local bank and asking for a roll of coins.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for your coins.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

And also - be aware of potential fakes when buying online.

To avoid this, it's worth checking the seller’s history and whether or not the coin was certified in the listing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gE6uoWa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gE6uoWa00

For more on Lincoln pennies, we explained the 1944 steel piece and what makes it worth up to $1.1million.

And we’ve also explained the value of the 1969 Lincoln penny.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account – I told them the error & put it in my savings – is it legally mine?

FREE money can be tempting. Earlier this month, writer and finance expert Quentin Fottrell received an interesting question regarding the legality of banking errors. The question was from someone going by the pseudonym, Concerned Depositor. They shared that while at the bank, they deposited a check into their checking account.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Usa Coin Book
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
518K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy