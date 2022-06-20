ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Walker and Whispurr at two of many animals looking for "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Nyla (Pasco)

Nyla is a 2-year-old female dog of unknown breed. She is very energetic and would make a good jogging companion. She likes to run around the yard, splash in the pool and roll around in the dirt. She participates well in play groups and enjoys the game of chase. She’s friendly, sweet, playful and gives kisses. She needs a bit of work on house training and tends to dig and climb. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

Dexter (Hernando)

Dexter is a brown-and-white male terrier mix of unknown age. He loves people, but must be the only animal in the home. He gets very excited, jumps and runs around a lot when he meets people. He knows some basic commands but needs training to redirect his youthful energy. He loves to go for long walks and will make a good running partner. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

Dexter needs some training to redirect youthful energy. [ Hernando County Animal Services ]

Chrissy (Manatee)

Chrissy is an 8-year-old female mixed-breed dog. She runs, plays, waddles and just has fun. She’s a good sport, has charm and loves to give kisses. At 7.5 inches from floor to belly, she’s quite a low rider. For more information, call Manatee County Animal Services at 941-742-5933.

Chrissy has a great personality and love to give kisses. [ Manatee County Animal Services ]

Walker (Pinellas)

Walker is a male hound of unknown age. He needs a patient family that will work with him to help him regain his self-confidence. He is house-trained and would do best in a quiet home without children. Having another dog in the home to keep him company would be a bonus. He is currently in obedience training and learning how to walk on a leash. For more information, fill out an application at fluffanimalrescue.org.

Having another dog in your home would do Walker wonders. [ Fluff Animal Rescue ]
Whispurr (Hillsborough)

Whispurr is a 1-year-old panther cat with a triangular face and green eyes. She’s a retired mama who’s ready to live the pampered life. Her favorite pastimes are chasing laser toys and watching the world from a window perch. For more information, go to StFrancisRescue.org.

Whispurr loves chasing laser toys. [ St. Francis Animal Rescue ]

Comments / 3

Brenda Snider
4d ago

I am looking for a blonde chuahaha . apple head 1st choice . will consider other type of chuahaha as second choice.. thanks in advance.i am a senior, at home all the time. have oodles of love and care to give.

