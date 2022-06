World-renowned ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov made international headlines when he defected from the Soviet Union in 1974. He has remained largely non-political ever since. Now, Baryshnikov tells Anthony Mason in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," that he can no longer stay silent about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The interview will be broadcast June 19 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

