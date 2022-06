DENVER - The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) released its quarterly economic forecast today. “Colorado’s economy continues to recover faster and stronger and ahead of other states, as new good-paying jobs are added every week and Colorado’s unemployment rate continues to plummet. Amidst this strong economic recovery, we remain laser focused on saving people money and cutting costs for Coloradans as Putin’s war in Ukraine and pandemic-induced inflation lead to higher costs across the country and globe. We are moving forward with over 100 ways to save Coloradans money including a tax rebate of at least $500 for every taxpayer this summer, and we continue working hard to find even more ways to help Coloradans hold on to more of your hard-earned money,” said Gov. Polis.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO