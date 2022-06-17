Harold Wesley Latshaw

The Placerville Church of the Nazarene is pleased to announce that Rev. Dan Hopkins was installed as lead pastor on June 5. Rev. Hopkins most recently served as an associate pastor at Lodi Faith Community Church, as well as District Missions president and District Ministerial Studies secretary. Dan and his wife Brenda (an ordained deacon) have served at Lodi Faith Community for seven and a half years. Prior to that they served in pastoral assignments in Arizona, California, Oregon and Kansas. They have also served as missionaries in the Commonwealth of Dominica, where Dan also served as district superintendent of the Caribbean District.

