Placerville, CA

Harold Wesley Latshaw

By Contributor
Mountain Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Latshaw was born in Montebello, Calif., to Carl and Louisa Latshaw. He was the youngest of five brothers. Wes passed June 5 due to a solo car accident at the age of 93. Wes is preceded in death by his wife Mary of 63 years and his son John. Wes...

www.mtdemocrat.com

