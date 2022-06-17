Retired EPD K9 passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a hot few weeks in our neck of the woods, and SWIRCA in Evansville is offering their activity room as a cooling center for senior citizens. SWIRCA’s mission is to provide services to seniors, and this is just one more way they’re helping...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club of Evansville will name its Civic Award winner Tuesday. The program starts at noon at Bally’s conference center. Officials say this award recognizes outstanding civic, charitable, humanitarian, and cultural services to the city of Evansville. Officials say it’s the 95th year of...
(WFIE) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect who hit an 80-year-old man on Morgan Avenue a couple of weeks ago. Officers say they are on the lookout for a damaged silver Chevy Equinox. It’s now week three of televised hearings from the House Select Committee investigating the January...
Two women are facing criminal charges after a gun was fired during a large fight in Evansville, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent on a shots-fired run in the area of Riverside Drive and Grand Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday, where a group of 10 people were reportedly fighting.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near the intersection with Water Tower Road, […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the temperatures rise outside, it gets even hotter inside a car. Leaving a child or pet behind, can quickly turn into a deadly mistake. After going through this tragedy themselves, an Evansville family is working to save the lives of others. “He was a bright...
There's no doubt that fireworks are fun. Depending on how much money you're willing to spend, there's something captivating about the sounds and colorful explosions fireworks bring. But as entertaining as they are, they are essentially explosives that burn at extremely high heat and can cause serious damage if not handled properly. While you want to have fun and celebrate our nation's independence, you also want to make sure you still have all your appendages when the show is over. But, regardless of how much of your hard-earned money you spent to (almost literally) blow it up in the air, and that you are (presumably) setting them off on your own private property, there are still laws and ordinances in effect you must follow unless you want to find your show getting shut down by law enforcement.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An area fire department is one of 58 across the country that will receive live-saving grain rescue equipment. Scotts Township Fire and EMS was selected to receive a grain rescue tube thanks to Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. Officials say they will...
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A meeting was held on Monday to discuss narcan box locations in Chandler. Chandler’s Cristy Fox and Boonville’s Jean Carter have been on a mission to inform the public on the benefits of narcan after losing loved ones to drug overdoses. While trying to...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Combest Pool is planning to hold a water safety day on Monday. It’s set to be from 9-11 a.m. The activities include free swim lessons, water safety tips, swim time and giveaways. The event is being hosted by the Owensboro Parks and Recreation and the...
When I first saw that a new gas station and convenience store is opening in Newburgh, I just sort of skimmed over the news but then I saw that it will include a place called Taco Tiendra and I was intrigued. Andrews Fastbreak. Fastbreak is an area gas station and...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, the Evansville Fire Department Dive Team will be removing two cars from the Ohio River. They’ll have help from Tri-State Towing & Recovery and a crane from Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete. Fire officials say the first car is close to...
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a barn and damaged part of a home Sunday afternoon in Posey County. It happened on Carson School Road. Officials say quick action stopped the fire from spreading to the home even more.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound ramp of US 41 over Eagle Creek. They say beginning on or around July 11, the northbound ramp from US 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kentucky Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs. The official...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Executive Director Lane Young at the EWSU Board Meeting Tuesday. The Mayor and EWSU are proposing a $3 per month credit for any household with an income of under $50k annually. He says that $3 will offset...
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A church in need, and their prayers have been answered. After six months of waiting, the rebuild started on Monday. “Well, I think it’s just our opportunity to give back to what God’s blessed us with,” said Ray Dilbeck, Construction Coordinator of Constructors for Christ.
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Double D’s Restaurant has announced they’ve closed their doors. They shared it was not an easy decision, and they are sad to say goodbye to their customers. The post says all booked catering events will still be taken care of. The family owned and...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash involving a moped and a Hummer. They say the crash happened on the 800 block of Oak Hill Road. We will update this story as more information becomes available to us.
