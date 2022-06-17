Children’s Sensory Storytime in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am join the library for Storytime every Tuesday at 10:00 am in the Ayer’s Room! This will be a socially distanced storytime with a craft. This event is free and open to the pubic. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
