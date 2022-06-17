ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Negotiated punishment for Deshaun Watson is possible, but currently not likely

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

The NFL has yet to decide what to do about Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. One possibility will be to work directly with Watson and the NFL Players Association to reach a negotiated resolution. As a source with knowledge of the situation recently told PFT, “There’s a way out for...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

Tony Buzbee: 20 of the 24 cases against Deshaun Watson have settled

Most of the women suing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have agreed to a settlement. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing 24 female massage therapists who say Watson engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during their sessions, announced today that 20 of his clients have settled. “Today I announce that all cases against...
CLEVELAND, OH
