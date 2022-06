BERLIN, N.H. – An Andover man died over the weekend after he was overcome by wet and cold conditions while hiking through New Hampshire's White Mountain range.New Hampshire Fish and Game said 53-year-old Xi Chen was attempting a Presidential Traverse, which is around 20 miles across each mountain in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. Chen became severely hypothermic on the Gulfside Trail near Mt. Clay Saturday night into early Sunday morning, prompting what was described as a "high risk rescue" attempt. Fish and Game officials said Chen texted his wife around 6:30 p.m. to say he was cold...

ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO