A Long Lane area man is charged with shooting his son in the head Saturday morning. Dallas County Deputies responded to Cedar Ridge Road in the Long lane area of Dallas County at about 1 a.m. They were responding to a call from Mercy hospital in Lebanon, stating that they were flying a person to Mercy in Springfield with a gunshot wound to the head. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LONG LANE, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO