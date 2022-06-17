Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival celebrates its 27th Year this weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival and Cardboard Boat Regatta will return to celebrate its 27th Year this Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Seneca Harbor Park.

The highlight of the event, the Cardboard Boat Regatta, will see teams construct boats out of cardboard to sail around Seneca Harbor.

Along with the Cardboard Boat Regatta, the family-friendly event will have live music, food, and vendors from around the region. The event is free for all to attend.

The festival is set to start at 11 a.m. and the regatta will begin at 2 p.m. The full schedule for the event is below:

9-11 a.m. – Boats arrive and are arranged for display by volunteers on site.

11 a.m. – Festival opens; Concourse de Cardboard open to the public.

1:30 p.m. – Captains’ Meeting

2 p.m.- Cardboard Boat Regatta begins

5 p.m.- Live music with the band Rust

8 p.m.- Festival ends.

In the regatta, awards will be handed out for the fastest elapsed time, fastest kids boat, best construction, best boat name, people choice, best theme, and more.

“We are very excited to finally have it back,” said Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk. “This event showcases our beautiful waterfront and is another reason for visitors to enjoy the lake and our village. I want to thank Watkins Glen Promotions for all the work they do to put this together. Without them, this event would not happen.”

Additional information about the event can be found at https://watkinsglen.com/waterfront-festival/ .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.