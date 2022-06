Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Binance to temporarily suspend Tron deposits and withdrawals. According to its recent blog post, Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, will run maintenance for Tron wallet starting on June 23. The maintenance procedure will last one hour, during which all deposits and withdrawals will be suspended. However, Tron trading operations will not be affected during wallet maintenance and will continue. Binance does not plan to make any further announcements regarding the start of the technical procedure or the end of it. A week ago, Binance suddenly suspended deposits and withdrawals of Bitcoin, stating that the issue was caused by a stuck on-chain transaction.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO