Flower Mound, TX

High school water polo about to make a big splash

By John English
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
Fifty years since its inception into the pantheon of high school athletics in the state of Texas, water polo will become a University Interscholastic League-sanctioned sport in 2022-23. Flower Mound High School won its second consecutive state championship in the sport in 2021-22, and if the Lady Jags can...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

