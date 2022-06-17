ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Food Drive: Donate to make a difference in a child’s life

By SEAN LAFFERTY
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZaK9_0gE6lCvd00

Food insecurity is a problem for thousands of families in our region.

During the summer it becomes an even bigger issue for children who are not being fed at school. That’s why JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com have teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank and Wegman’s.

Sean Lafferty was live at Wegman’s on upper Peach Street with more on how you can donate.

32nd annual Thurston Classic gets underway

The numbers are well documented; the poverty rate among children locally is startling.

According to the latest figures by the United Way of Erie County from 2019, more than 26% of kids under 18 in Erie County live below the poverty line.

That number is 44.6% in the city.

With poverty comes food insecurity, and that’s what we’re trying to address today.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmHqe_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDtAh_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qv2NQ_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t43zC_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2p5x_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0121mo_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLeyR_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPPba_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WieJ_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kciHt_0gE6lCvd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YB0XC_0gE6lCvd00

On Friday, June 17, a group of employees from JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com have been hard at work packing at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

It’s all part of what our parent company, Nexstar, calls Founder’s Day. It’s a nationwide day of giving back to the communities that mean so much to us.

Lake City Fire Company Carnival kicks off

Volunteers from JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com were busy on Friday, packaging for the food bank’s “produce express” distribution.

“Volunteers are the foundation of Second Harvest Food Bank. If we get the opportunity you can donate your time, your talents, or you can donate as well. It’s great to have this food drive going on today, because that will help fill our backpacks for our school children,” said Natalie Massing, Second Harvest Food Bank.

We will be at Wegman’s on upper Peach Street until 6:30 p.m. Friday. Click here for more information on what items you can donate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Founder’s Day: Nearly 1,700 pounds of food, over $800 donated

The Second Harvest Food Bank is thanking the Erie community for doing their part and donating goods on June 17 for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring. The food bank collected almost 1,700 pounds of food, and over $860 was donated to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. Food bank staff recalls members of the community […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Blood Drive: Local hospital looks to combat blood shortage

The nationwide blood shortage continues to cause concerns at donation centers across the U.S. But today, one organization is hoping to restock their supply with a blood drive. Fontaine Glenn was live from Millcreek Community Hospital with more on Monday’s blood drive. Since the start of the pandemic, blood donations have gone down, causing an […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Local families discuss the importance of fathers on Father’s Day

Sunday is Father’s Day and families are soaking up the summer weather and enjoying the fun activities in the community. The dads we spoke to said that they are overjoyed to see family they haven’t seen in a long time. Local kids are excited today getting to spend time with their dads on Father’s Day. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Redevelopment Authority starts new healthy homes program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie (RACE) is using its allocated American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help city residents fix up their homes with a new program. Over $3 million of ARP funds were awarded to RACE to create its new Healthy Homes Program for city residents. RACE’s Healthy Homes […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie students to embark on Walking Black History Freedom Ride

One day after the nation celebrated Juneteenth, a group of Erie students are getting ready to leave on one of the most historic and educational trips they will likely ever take. Jennifer Mobilia was live from the Quality of Life Learning Center to tell us more about the Walking Black History Freedom Ride. After a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The price of gas is at historic levels. As the prices hold high, people may choose alternative modes of transportation in a bid to cut their fuel budget – for example, electric bikes, carpooling, or taking the bus. Children ages six months to five years old are now eligible to receive a new […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Food Security#Volunteers#Charity#The United Way#The Food Bank
YourErie

Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too joins Flagship City Food Hall

Downtown residents are now getting a taste of a new vendor coming to the Flagship City Food Hall. This vendor, however, might already be known to the area. An Erie favorite is bringing its Brooklyn-style bagels to the Flagship City Food Hall. “I think there’s really not a whole lot of breakfast options down here, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

LECOM opens new COVID testing site with Erie Dept. of Health

LECOM Health and the Erie County Department of Health are teaming up to treat people that test positive for COVID-19. Tuesday morning, leaders from both LECOM and the county talked about this latest effort to lessen the effect COVID-19 has had on the community. A test-to-treat site opened a month ago where people can test […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mighty Fine opening doors again

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Doughnut lovers delight — Mighty Fine Donuts is planning to reopen. In a Facebook post on June 21, Mighty Fine Donuts wrote that it will open at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. “Donut worry Erie, we are just as excited to see you tomorrow. Opening at 5 a.m.,” the company wrote. Mighty […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
YourErie

Flagship City Food Hall welcomes new vendor

There’s a new vendor in the Flagship City Food Hall. The Erie Downtown Development Corporation has recently announced that Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too will be joining the Flagship City Food Hall this July. The location at the food hall is the second location for the local bagel shop as they are currently located on West […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Investigation of East 13th Street fire continues

The investigation into the fire that took place on East 13th Street over the weekend continues as police are now involved in this investigation. Here is the latest on this disaster and what happened in the house that may have saved the life of one young victim. The victims are ages nine, five, and three. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Park hosts Family Movie Night

Folks had the chance to visit UPMC Park on June 18, not for a ball game, but for a movie. June 18 marked the first UPMC Park movie night of the season. Families could bring a blanket or lawn chair and watch the film “Sing 2” on the big screen. Organizers said the event has […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Opioid crisis still a battle in Erie

The opioid crisis may not be making big headlines at the moment, but it’s still a deadly problem. That is why JET 24 is airing a special on the opioid epidemic at 7 p.m. We spoke to those who are still fighting the fight to learn about the status of the opioid epidemic and how […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County moves to low risk

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 38.6 COVID-19 cases, out 270 total cases, for the week of June 13-19. This comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines has placed Erie County in the low risk level. The county also reported one additional death, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Great American Race rolls into downtown Erie

The Great American Car Race rolled into Downtown Erie on Monday. More than 130 vintage cars revved their engines from Rhode Island to North Dakota while stopping in Perry Square for the night. While it’s a competition for these drivers, it is also a way to show some history. People from all over the country […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Park hold first family movie night of the season

UPMC Park once again traded in the baseball bats for film reels on Saturday as the park hosted a movie night. Folks had the chance to visit UPMC Park on Saturday, not for a baseball game, but for a movie. June 18 marked the first UPMC Park Movie Night of the season. Families had the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fire crews make quick work of multi-unit fire

City of Erie fire crews responded to a multi-unit structure fire that took place on Monday. Calls for the fire went out shortly after 1 p.m. on the 700 block of East 6th Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire coming out of a second story window of the two and a half […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy