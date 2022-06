NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some heavier rain is moving into the greater Albuquerque metro area this evening. Our second day of the monsoon is already delivering. Expect heavy rainfall/isolated flash flooding locally through the evening as bands of showers and storms continue moving through New Mexico this evening. So keep that umbrella handy through the evening and into Sunday. More monsoon moisture moves into the state while moving slightly east. This allows parts of eastern NM to tap into some rain as well. Temperatures meanwhile trend much cooler, even below average by early next week. Highs will even average 15° below normal Tuesday with highs only in the middle 70s for the ABQ/Rio Rancho areas. Areas across northwest NM will see less rain coverage early next week with the shift in the upper-level winds.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO