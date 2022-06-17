ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Wolfe Changes Plea To Guilty In Fretwell Murders

KXL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Michael Wolfe Friday changed his plea to guilty in the murder of...

www.kxl.com

KXL

Portland Police Seize A Plethora Of Stolen Goods In Search Warrant

PPB recovers Stolen guns among other goods this week. Portland, Ore. — Portland Police recovered a plethora of stolen items while serving a search warrant in the 500 block of North Cook Street. Officers and Detectives with the North Precinct recovered Stolen cars, guns, property and illicit drugs. These items have been submitted as evidence.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Wilsonville Business Helping Get New Food Products to the Grocery Store

There are a lot of creative, inventive people in the Northwest. Once you’ve come up with the best hot sauce, jam, candy, or wine, how do you get a grocery store, restaurant or deli to sell it for you? You may need a middle man. That’s where Brian and Rachel Howard come in. They own Madison Lane in Wilsonville, and their job is to be your voice to the buyers.
WILSONVILLE, OR

