County commissioners, school board members elected as qualifying ends

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida’s election season is officially underway as qualifying ended Friday for candidates.

Several Bay County races were decided the moment qualifying ended at noon Friday because only one person qualified to run.

County Commissioners Robert Carroll (District 2), and Doug Moore (District 4), were immediately reelected. School Board Member Steve Moss (District 5) was reelected and Christopher Moore was elected to the District 3 School Board seat.

Frances Keys Gordon and Ann Leonard are running for the District 2 School Board seat.

William Dyer was reelected as a county judge.

Senator Marco Rubio will face off against a host of candidates the most prominent so far, has been Democrat Val Demmings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is running again and will eventually face a Democrat after the crowded field is narrowed in the August primary. Democratic voters will pick between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist among other candidates.

Democrats Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis, and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be Florida’s Attorney General. The winner of that primary will face incumbent Ashley Moody.

Jimmy Patronis is seeking reelection as Florida’s CFO. He will face Democrat Adam Hattersley in November.

In the Panhandle, voters will choose between Al Lawson and incumbent Neal Dunn for U.S. Representative for District 2.

Also, with the retirement of State Senator George Gainer former state representative Jay Trumbull is seeking the District 2 seat and running in a primary against Regina Piazza. The winner of that contest will face Democrat Carolynn Zonia.

As Trumbull runs for state senate two Republicans are vying for District 6 State Representative seat. Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts is facing Brian Clowdus in the primary. Whoever wins that race will win the seat because no Democrat is running.

