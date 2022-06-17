ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palomar nurses and caregivers call one-day strike

By Paul Sisson
 4 days ago
An ambulance transferring a patient from the old Palomar Medical Center in downtown Escondido, arrives at the new Palomar Medical Center in 2012. (Bill Wechter)

Palomar Health nurses and caregivers plan to strike on June 23, citing stalled contract negotiations and staffing concerns.

Represented by the California Nurses Association and the Caregiver and Healthcare Employees Union, members voted on June 7 and June 8 to give Palomar Health administration 10-day notice that they intend to pursue a single-day work stoppage.

In a statement, the unions indicate that they have been in negotiations for 14 months without coming to satisfactory agreements with the health care district that runs Palomar, declaring "an unlawful impasse" and imposing "terms and conditions without agreement from the union."

The unions accuse Palomar of "running many units with a skeleton staff," including the trauma, intensive care and emergency departments, indicating that too few workers have been available "since Palomar instituted layoffs at the height of the pandemic" in 2020 .

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Diane Hansen said in a statement that the unions' claims "do not accurately reflect the opinions of all."

"We are going to remain focused on our primary mission, which is to provide San Diego County and the surrounding communities access to extraordinary health care and services," Hansen said.

Nearly 3,000 nurses and other caregivers are represented at Palomar's hospitals in Escondido and Poway, though Palomar said in its statement that those who do not pay union dues were not able to vote. Some employees who couldn't vote, Palomar said, were shocked by the strike decision. The union did not respond to a request for verification of that statement.

"For this reason, the decision to strike came as a shock to many, as the responses we have received from Palomar Health nurses and caregivers has been overwhelmingly positive," Palomar's statement said.

The inland North County health system reported arranging for 200 "traveling" nurses, who work on temporary contracts, to help fill in for those who decide to picket next Thursday. Palomar said Thursday afternoon that it may "consider some decompressing patient volume" which "could include slight impact to elective surgery," but did not provide an estimate of how many cases might need to be postponed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

