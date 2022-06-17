ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Northside to Anchor Phase II at The Grove at Towne Center

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

As construction continues on The Grove at Towne Center , Development Partners CASTO and MidCity Real Estate Partners , along with the City of Snellville and the Downtown Development Authority, this week announced the addition of Northside Hospital .

In a transaction that closed at the end of May 2022, Northside Hospital will occupy two buildings in Phase II of the Snellville City Center project, at 2285 Wisteria Dr SW.

The Northside Hospital buildings will include physician offices, an ambulatory surgery center, urgent care and other Northside outpatient services that will cater to the residents of Snellville as well as The Groves growing community. Construction of the Northside buildings is anticipated to start immediately and open in the second quarter of 2023 . Phase I of the $100 million Project commenced construction in March 2021, and residential units will begin leasing later this year.

“We always wanted Phase II to further strengthen the unique mix that makes a town center so special, Northside is the perfect fit,” Kirk Demetrops , partner, and founder of MidCity Real Estate, said in a press release. “The Grove soon will have nine buildings under construction, delivering a city center long sought after by the City and Community.”

Once completed The Grove at Towne Center, will include over 275 luxury residential units, 50,000 square feet of retail space (including a special use Market Building), 50,000 square feet of medical office, the new Gwinnett County Elizabeth H. Williams Library with 2nd floor co-working space and a 750 parking-space parking deck, all surrounding The Grove, a one-acre town green space.

“Northside Hospital is committed to strengthening health care resources in the Gwinnett region,” Debbie Mitcham , president and CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth, said. “We look forward to this new partnership, which will continue Northside’s high quality of care for our patients in their own community.”



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

The Closure of an Iconic Midtown Promenade Dive Bar Shocks Atlanta

It appears longtime Midtown Promenade dive bar the Highlander is now closed after 30 years at the Monroe Drive complex. The bar apparently shut down after service on Monday, June 20. Owners Darby Yale and Darlene Copeland-Yale, who recently took over the Highlander from Jeff Merback, posted the announcement to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, GA
Snellville, GA
Government
City
Snellville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Shopper, sales associated groped inside Smyrna store

A woman said she was assault while shopping for groceries in Smyrna on Sunday. "While I'm looking down at my phone he just comes up and rubs up against my body," Kay Payton said. Payton said the bold assailant made his move as she was shopping in the spice aisle.
SMYRNA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

What’s holding back Atlanta’s food trucks—and what’s being done about it

In 2016, Ali Moradi decided to sell the Mediterranean restaurant he’d owned in Alpharetta for six years to focus on his food truck. He was done spending long hours at the brick-and-mortar only to clock out and still constantly have it on his mind. The truck offered greater flexibility. He’d see his family more, scaling back during slow seasons or even taking a couple weeks off without harming the business.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City Council splits 3-2 to rezone Aberdeen Village Center

Peachtree City’s original village center will be getting a dramatic makeover after the City Council last week approved a rezoning change by a 3-to-2 vote. Unlike many such rezonings, the public input featured several citizen supporters of the request to demolish part of Aberdeen Center containing Partners II Pizza restaurant and rebuild it as a 3-story brick structure with 12 luxury condominiums with individual elevators comprising its top two floors. The center’s iconic pizza place would retain its ground-floor location. The other leg of the center would continue without change, housing bowling lanes and a bar.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside Hospital#City Center#Project
nomadlawyer.org

Milton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Milton, Georgia

Milton is an area that has major tourist attractions, both for domestic and international tourists because it is closer to Atlanta. The city is ranked as one of the top cities for residents. Mode of Transport. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), manages all improvements to state routes, even if they...
MILTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

Under-the-radar hiking trails inside the perimeter

Don’t waste a beautiful weekend on an indoor workout. With the upturn in hikers and joggers, it can sometimes be hard to feel at one with nature on the popular Beltline and Piedmont Park trails. But as Atlanta grows, so do many of the havens for outdoor enthusiasts. Stroll...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
thetoptours.com

9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Charming Modern Backyard Garden Pavilion Retreat

This charming garden folly in the Brookwood Hills neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia is the perfect backyard retreat with view of the Midtown skyline. Designed by architect Hoyte Johnson and built by Revival Construction, the elegant garden pavilion features a pyramid copper roof and a hidden attached storage shed off the back.
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
223
Followers
101
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy