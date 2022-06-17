Northside to Anchor Phase II at The Grove at Towne Center

As construction continues on The Grove at Towne Center , Development Partners CASTO and MidCity Real Estate Partners , along with the City of Snellville and the Downtown Development Authority, this week announced the addition of Northside Hospital .

In a transaction that closed at the end of May 2022, Northside Hospital will occupy two buildings in Phase II of the Snellville City Center project, at 2285 Wisteria Dr SW.

The Northside Hospital buildings will include physician offices, an ambulatory surgery center, urgent care and other Northside outpatient services that will cater to the residents of Snellville as well as The Groves growing community. Construction of the Northside buildings is anticipated to start immediately and open in the second quarter of 2023 . Phase I of the $100 million Project commenced construction in March 2021, and residential units will begin leasing later this year.

“We always wanted Phase II to further strengthen the unique mix that makes a town center so special, Northside is the perfect fit,” Kirk Demetrops , partner, and founder of MidCity Real Estate, said in a press release. “The Grove soon will have nine buildings under construction, delivering a city center long sought after by the City and Community.”

Once completed The Grove at Towne Center, will include over 275 luxury residential units, 50,000 square feet of retail space (including a special use Market Building), 50,000 square feet of medical office, the new Gwinnett County Elizabeth H. Williams Library with 2nd floor co-working space and a 750 parking-space parking deck, all surrounding The Grove, a one-acre town green space.

“Northside Hospital is committed to strengthening health care resources in the Gwinnett region,” Debbie Mitcham , president and CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth, said. “We look forward to this new partnership, which will continue Northside’s high quality of care for our patients in their own community.”

