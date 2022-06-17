ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Haviland Cove Swim Area to close this summer

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhxD8_0gE6hoPx00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A popular community swim spot in downtown Glens Falls will be closed for some of this summer. The water level of the Hudson River is being adjusted, in order for work to take place on an important dam.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

The Haviland Cove Swim Area will be closed starting in June for a length of time yet to be determined, as Boralex Hydro Operations lowers water along the river upstream of the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls along Route 9. The change is required, as the company performs routine maintenance on the river dam. Updates on the timing and duration of the closure will be released as the planning process proceeds.

The closure means that some swimming-based activities run by the city will be moved elsewhere. The Glens Falls City Recreation Department will hold its summer swimming lessons from June 27 – Aug. 5 at the Glens Falls High School pool, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – noon. Signups can be found online .

LARAC annual June Arts Festival set for June 18-19

“The city regrets the inconveniences that this project may present, but unfortunately this long-overdue maintenance must be completed this summer,” the city of Glens Falls said in an announcement. “Boralex is dedicated to completing this work as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize impacts on recreational users.”

The dam maintenance project is expected to run throughout the summer. The project has been reviewed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the New York State Historic Preservation Office. The city also announced the opening date for its pool at East Field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Welcome! People are Moving to Albany, NY from These Ten Places

Every single day, families are moving into the Capital Region. The benefits of living in the Albany metropolitan area are countless. You can easily access New York City, Boston, Buffalo or even Canada, opening the door to endless adventures. In both the capital city and the cities that surround it, you can find stable employment, safe housing, and some of the best schools around.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Lifestyle
City
South Glens Falls, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greenwich identifies water system leak

The Village of Greenwich Department of Public Works has released an update regarding a leak in the village water system. As of Monday evening, the leak has been located - but village residents should still take caution.
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Wine & food festival returns to a hungry Lake George

On Tuesday at Charles R. Wood Park, bottles were opened in a celebration a long time coming. The village mayor, head of the regional chamber of commerce, and others gathered to celebrate the return of the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival. The event returns to Lake George this weekend - the first time the cork has been popped on it since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Lessons#Hudson River#Falls City#Boralex Hydro Operations#Larac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

06/21/2022: A less summer-like day

Welcome Summer! Astronomical summer officially began at 5:13 a.m. This is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere with 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight in Albany. The forecast, though, will be less summery.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy