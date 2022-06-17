ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Regional Roundup: June 20th 2022

Next month, people in the US will be able to dial a 988 mental health hotline, a move that advocates say will hopefully make it easier to get help. But there’s some debate over funding...

WHYY

A Philly Rec Center Caretaker Providing a Safe Space & Support for Youth

“I love to see the kids when they walk through the door,” says Cecile Taylor-Kase, “when they come in they feel warm and like they belong.”. “Ms. Kase,” as she’s called in South Philly, has worked for the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department for nearly three decades. Most of that time has been spent at Vare Rec Center at 2600 Morris in the Grays Ferry neighborhood. While her title was maintenance/caretaker, her real job is so much more— it’s more of a vocation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

The historical 'messy, moral dilemma' of marketing menthol cigarettes to Black communities

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates that its proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could reduce as many as 200,000 tobacco-related deaths among African Americans. The proposal, which is taking public comments until July 5, is a long time coming: A whopping 85% of Black smokers use menthol tobacco products, and advertisers have had a long history of marketing the flavor to this group.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Chinese Lantern Festival returns with an undersea fantasy

The Chinese Lantern Festival has returned to Franklin Square in Philadelphia after a three-year hiatus, and it comes with new kinetic lanterns. A whale swims, a peacock opens its tail, a sea turtle spits, mythical creatures flap their wings. Mike Kalkstein visited on Monday evening and said it’s psychedelic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly announces 30 winners of Community Champions Awards grants

Philadelphia’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity announced the 30 winners of its Community Champions Awards & Grants Challenge on Friday. The initiative was designed to support nonprofit organizations and individuals that have served vulnerable populations in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty of the recipient organizations are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Amid a COVID recovery, major fire disrupts Chinatown businesses

A fire in Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood has shut down many businesses at a time when things were starting to get better after COVID. The blaze broke out in the early morning hours on 10th street near Arch in the heart of the community, and just about 100 yards away from a firehouse which meant that water started hitting the building almost immediately.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

'Phenomenal and elegant' Philly walking group motivated by self-care, community

While most of Philadelphia is quietly asleep, residents near Lanier Playground in Grays Ferry are already awake and ready to hit the pavement. They call themselves the “phenomenal, elegant Lanier walkers.” They’re a group of mostly seniors in the neighborhood, and three mornings a week, they get together and get moving as part of the We Walk PHL program. Their goal? To loop around the park for an hour or so.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Northeast Philly Airport could go solar

Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily services private aircraft, plans to go solar. A bill currently pending before City Council would authorize the city to enter into an agreement with the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) to buy power from a 1.5-megawatt solar array to be built at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which the city owns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Work begins on one of Rebuild Philly's biggest project yet: $20 million rebuild at Vare Rec Center

A groundbreaking makes it official; the Vare Playground in Grays Ferry will undergo a $20 million rebuild using money from the city’s soda tax. Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and other city officials were joined by the head of the Pew Charitable Trusts and others at the 100-year-old facility for the groundbreaking this week. Plans call for a complete makeover as part of the Rebuild Philadelphia effort, which uses money from the city’s sweetened beverage tax to fix playgrounds and libraries, in addition to paying for Pre-K educational opportunities in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

