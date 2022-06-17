Regional Roundup: June 20th 2022
Next month, people in the US will be able to dial a 988 mental health hotline, a move that advocates say will hopefully make it easier to get help. But there’s some debate over funding...whyy.org
Next month, people in the US will be able to dial a 988 mental health hotline, a move that advocates say will hopefully make it easier to get help. But there’s some debate over funding...whyy.org
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0