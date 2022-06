Since 2011, Gabriel García Román’s “Queer Icons” series, whose portraits honor queer and trans people of color, has grown and flourished. The artist, based in New York City, initially did portraits of friends and friends of friends. Eventually, the circle of subjects expanded to people in San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities. And García Román has shown his artworks at numerous venues including Gallery Aferro in Newark, New Jersey; the Center for Photography at Woodstock, New York; and the Galeria de la Raza in San Francisco.

