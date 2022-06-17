ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Listen: Kenosha County Dairy Ambassador Heather Daniels

wlip.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast takes place June 18th at the...

www.wlip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Splash Pad opens for the summer season in Downtown Racine

The Splash Pad known as the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain in Downtown Racine is open for the season. According to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), hours of operation are seven days a week, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., with staff on-site four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
RACINE, WI
97ZOK

Newly Opened Wisconsin Tap House Just Added Coolest Beer Wall In the State

Wisconsin and Illinois beer lovers, meet me at the lake, for a one-of-a-kind beer-drinking experience in one of the area's most beautiful towns. I should let the non-beer drinkers off the hook right up front. I'll have a few tastes whenever my wife and I check out a place like this taphouse, but she is the real beer lover. You'll find plenty of wines and many other drinks, on your visit to.
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Kenosha To Post Signs to Discourage Giving to Panhandlers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is trying to discourage citizens from giving to panhandlers. The Council unanimously approved the signs to be placed outside of certain businesses in the hopes that the panhandlers will move to a different location. The measure’s principal sponsor, 8th district alderman David Mau,...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Leadership Kenosha celebrates its Class of 2022 graduates | Business

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the Class of 2022 Leadership Kenosha program graduates. Leadership Kenosha is a local, community-based leadership program where participants have the opportunity to explore must-have skills, including change management, communication, relationship building and problem-solving and equitable practices. This year, 15 graduating leaders, representing...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Government
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Charge dismissed against Woodstock attorney accused of vandalizing political campaign signs in Crystal Lake

Prosecutors have dismissed a charge against a Woodstock attorney who was accused of vandalizing multiple campaign signs that belonged to Tony Colatorti, who is running for McHenry County sheriff. Robert T. Hanlon, 56, of the 3700 block of Beresford Drive in Woodstock, was charged in February with one count of criminal damage to property, a […] The post Charge dismissed against Woodstock attorney accused of vandalizing political campaign signs in Crystal Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
racinecountyeye.com

City of Racine awarded federal public safety dollars

RACINE – The City of Racine has been awarded nearly $800,000 in federal funding for community safety initiatives. The allocation, announced Monday by Gov. Tony Evers’ office, was described as “focusing on a public health approach to violence prevention.”. The City of Racine federal funding allocation breakdown:
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#The Elfering Farm#Kenosha W Bill Pete
spectrumnews1.com

La Promesa food bus brings taste of Puerto Rico to New Berlin

MILWAUKEE — A new food bus is serving up authentic Puerto Rican dishes in New Berlin. Luis Diaz said his journey to becoming a business owner led him to Wisconsin. La Promesa food bus is offering a unique spin on their dining experience. When you hop on board, you’ll find tables and seats built in for a “dine-in” experience.
NEW BERLIN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Culver’s hosts ribbon cutting at new location in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – On Monday, June 20, 2022, the brand new Culver’s restaurant, 1285 E. Sumner Street, held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in Hartford, WI. The new store and location come on the heels of a fire at the former location on Sumner Street that deemed the restaurant a total loss.
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Judge denies motion to move Brooks trial out of Waukesha Co.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waukesha County judge has denied the motion for changing the venue in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November of 2021. Darrell Brooks faces...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense. Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
newsfromthestates.com

$800K for violence prevention goes to Racine

Gov. Tony Evers has announced $800,000 in federal funding for the city of Racine, to be allocated towards public safety initiatives focusing on a public health approach to violence prevention. Evers stated that the investments, “in addition to strategic investments we have already made, will help curb the cycle of violence in southeastern Wisconsin while ensuring young people are meaningfully engaged in their communities this summer and supporting local community programming to interrupt violence before it starts.”
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide to Food Trucks and Street Food in Milwaukee

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy