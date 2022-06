The price of bitcoin has fallen through $20,000 (£16,400), marking an important milestone in the ongoing collapse of cryptocurrency.It means the value of bitcoin is lower than it has been since 2020, and is now at the point at which many analysts had expressed concern that sentiment could continue to spiral.The latest fall in bitcoin dragged it down to below $19,000, wiping 9 per cent from its value over the last 24 hours. It has lost a third of its price over the past seven days. In late 2021, it had been trading at well over three times its...

