ABILENE, TX – A 51-year-old Abilene man is dead after a domestic disturbance incident led to an officer-involved shooting at a south Abilene motel. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 5:57 a.m., police received a call from female staying at the Super 8 motel located in the 4300 block of Sayles Blvd. Police stated the woman seemed to be in distress. Officers arrived and located the room and knocked on the door. To police, it became apparent that a disturbance was in progress inside the motel room, as a female was heard screaming for help and a male voice could be heard yelling.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO