Alabama State

Bishop of Alabama on deadly shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

By WVTM 13 Digital
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Bishop of Alabama Rt. Reverend Glenda Curry spoke to the media Friday about the tragic potluck dinner shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills that left two people dead and another injured. Watch the video above. "Go to a church this Sunday....

Funeral plans announced for 3 killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Funerals plans have been announced for three people killed in last week's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. St. Stephen's Rt. Rev. John Burruss announced Monday that the funeral services will take place at the church, where Bart Rainey, 84, of Irondale, Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, were fatally shot during a potluck dinner Thursday night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Community searching for answers in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — A memorial at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills continues to grow as the community searches for answers after the potluck dinner shooting tragedy last week. According to The Trace and USA Today, the ATF knew about the man charged with killing three people at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills last week. Watch the video above to see what WVTM 13 is learning about the suspected shooter.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone

(AP) -A witness to a shooting that killed three at an Alabama church says the gunman had sat by himself, drinking liquor and rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner. Susan Sallin was sitting at the table with the three victims. She says the gunman seemed disengaged. Sallin says he shunned invitations to join the others that night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
As the South struggles with high hysterectomy rates, Black women lead the fight for change

In 2016, pain began rippling through the abdomen of Birmingham Police Officer Kristy McKinney. More than a dozen years on duty had exposed her to all kinds of physical stress. McKinney had been in three car accidents and carried nearly 20 pounds of gear around her waist on patrol. But this didn’t feel like “gun belt back,” a common police malady caused by the downward tug of heavy equipment.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
Swine Time Night Shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) continues to provide citizens with groundbreaking opportunities to explore the outdoors in new, innovative ways. The ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division’s (WFF) Law Enforcement Section recently held a Night Shoot at the Cahaba River Wildlife Management...
ALABAMA STATE
Faith Matters: Was Jesus married?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the years, many Christians have raised the question of Jesus’ relationship status. Over time, people speculated Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus’ followers mentioned throughout the Bible, could be his wife. In Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “Last Supper” painting, some say she is depicted next to Jesus at the table, although […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
1 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that occurred Sunday in Birmingham has left one man dead. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m., a man was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner St. He was then transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Robert Findley Smith Was Federal Firearms Dealer

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, the man charged with attacking a church potluck in Alabama, was a federal firearms dealer who once crossed paths with federal authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms cited him in 2018 for shoddy recordkeeping. Agents only discovered 86 guns in his possession, contrary to there being 97 on his records, authorities noted in an AL.com report. They also said he did not take down the addresses of some customers.
PELHAM, AL
Vestavia Hills Police: Church Shooter was 70, Occasionally Attended Services

Vestavia Hills police say the man who killed two people and wounded another at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church say he was 70 years old who occasionally attended services. Police Capt. Shane Ware did not name the suspect, who was taken into custody following the shooting Thursday night at teh church in the Birmingham suburb. Ware said prosecutors were preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

Comments / 0

