Kiowa County, CO

Kiowa County Public Health COVID-19 Update - June 17, 2022

kiowacountypress.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiowa County moved to Medium Community level by the CDC Recommended actions based on current level. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms,...

kiowacountypress.net

kiowacountypress.net

Kiowa County events calendar - June 21-July 26, 2022

7:00 pm Kiowa County Fire Protection District Board Meeting. 5:30 pm Eads All School Reunion Meeting @ Eads High School Library. 9:00 am - 11:30 am VBS @ Praise Community Church-Eads. 6:30 pm Kiowa County Hospital District Board Meeting. 7:00 pm Primary Ballots due. June 29. 9:00 am - 11:30...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Primary election voting tips from the Kiowa County Clerk

There is less than one week left until the June 28, 2022, Primary Election. Have you returned your ballot to the Kiowa County Clerk's Office? We appreciate receiving voted ballots early so our election judges can start processing. The earlier the ballots are returned, the earlier election night results can be released.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

About Town – June 20, 2022

"...be kind to each other, tenderhearted, and forgiving to one another..." Ephesians 4: 32. People are still talking about how wonderful the two performances on the Plains Theatre stage of "The Jungle Book" were! It was a thrill for the youth and for proud parents, relatives, and friends. The generous grant donors would be pleased that their money was well used to restore and build the new senior center across the street from the theatre, since that is where much of the rehearsing and snacks and meals were hosted. We are thankful to all the people who have continued to donate for the expansion of the theatre buildings.
EADS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Pages from the Past - From our 135-year Archives for June 19, 2022

USDA Update- Rod Johnson: Kiowa County was buffeted by high winds, but only minor soil erosion was noted on some fields. Wild Horse Roundup- Curtis Schrimp: The KC Electric annual meeting was held, and our group did pretty good at the prize drawing. My name wasn't called so I just ate some free donuts.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Pastor’s Pearls – June 19, 2022

"But those who plan what is good find love and faithfulness." KiowaCountyPress.net may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase products or services through links in an article. Prices, when displayed, are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time. Commissions do not influence editorial independence. The...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OTERO COUNTY, CO

Community Policy