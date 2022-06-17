Kiowa County Public Health COVID-19 Update - June 17, 2022

"...be kind to each other, tenderhearted, and forgiving to one another..." Ephesians 4: 32. People are still talking about how wonderful the two performances on the Plains Theatre stage of "The Jungle Book" were! It was a thrill for the youth and for proud parents, relatives, and friends. The generous grant donors would be pleased that their money was well used to restore and build the new senior center across the street from the theatre, since that is where much of the rehearsing and snacks and meals were hosted. We are thankful to all the people who have continued to donate for the expansion of the theatre buildings.

EADS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO