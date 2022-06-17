ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon, Cooler Weather On The Way

By Todd Simcox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to push through the state this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany the frontal passage. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, damaging wind and small hail possible although the severe threat looks to be pretty...

Cool and rainy Father’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Father’s Day will be chilly and rainy. An area of low pressure is crossing over the region this weekend. Showers will continue overnight, and steadier rain will fill in on Sunday. The heaviest rain will fall across northern Maine where over 1″ is expected through the weekend. The Bangor region could pick up a little more than 0.5″ through Sunday.
Weather delays Ellsworth Juneteenth event a week

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Juneteenth event in Ellsworth set for Sunday has been pushed back a week. Due to inclement weather, the organizers of this year’s Juneteenth Commemoration in Ellsworth have rescheduled the event for Sunday, June 26. All are invited to join in commemorating Juneteenth 2022 at...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Waldo The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kennebec County in south central Maine Northwestern Knox County in south central Maine Southwestern Waldo County in south central Maine Northeastern Lincoln County in south central Maine * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 106 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmingdale, or near Gardiner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Gardiner, Camden, Lincolnville, China, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Liberty, Rockport, Palermo, Chelsea, Jefferson, Hope, Appleton, Windsor, Searsmont, Washington, Pittston, Union and Somerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
UMaine undergrad makes discovery about browntail moth caterpillars

ORONO — Over the past 200 years that browntail moth caterpillars have been studied, the invasive pest has only been documented feeding on hardwood trees. Now, preliminary findings from the University of Maine suggest that mature browntail moth caterpillars also may be able to subsist on coniferous trees. The...
With No Other Bids, Towns to Take Over Shuttered Trash Plant

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A shuttered trash plant called Coastal Resources of Maine will soon be owned by a group comprised of more than 100 municipalities. The Municipal Review Committee is made of of communities that used the facility during the six months it was in operation, and they'll become owners because no other bidders stepped forward, the Bangor Daily News said.
Maine DOT: Taxpayers not on hook for another round of Belfast bridge paving

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - For the third time in less than two years, a bridge on Route 1 in Belfast is under construction. According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the approximately $3 million Goose River Bridge replacement project started in September 2020. It was thought to be completed in November 2021, but the DOT says the paving didn’t pass inspection.
Maine trucker goes to national competition

BANGOR, Maine — In May of 2022, Haleigh Fickett from Corinth competed in the Maine State Truck Driving Championship. The competition is a test that requires the drivers to prove their knowledge of safety checks and driving skills. Fickett came in first place in the Tanker Truck class, and...
Events in Maine on the 18th and 19th of June

Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live in Maine, I've got some events this weekend that you might want to check out. With it being Father's Day weekend, I've also included some events that will be perfect to take Dad to. Enjoy the weekend and let me know if you happen to check out any of these events.
Orono celebrates Pride Month with festival

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s Pride month! During a rain storm on Sunday people from and around Orono came out in waves despite the harsh elements to celebrate and enjoy the day’s festivities. It was Orono’s first ever pride festival and it came at a time that organizers...
Eastern Maine Amusement Park to Reopen as Campground

Eastern Maine’s last remaining amusement park is reopening this July 1 as Wild Acadia Camping Resort, offering 90 campsites with water and electricity hookups for recreational vehicles or camper trailers. According to a report, Wild Acadia is one of the newest campgrounds in the Ellsworth area to keep up...
Suspect wanted after robbing Augusta convenience store

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are asking for help finding a man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police say a man walked into the Big Apple on Stone Street just before 5 p.m., Saturday. We’re told the man demanded money and then took off before police could arrive....
Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
Leonard’s Mill welcomes families for Father’s Day weekend

BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - For some this Father’s Day weekend meant going out for a trip down memory lane. Leonard’s Mill in Bradley invited families to bring their father’s and grandfather’s out to tour their interactive outdoor museum. On hand were a number of things to...
Two Maine towns end decades long ban on alcohol sales

After decades of being dry, two Maine towns voted Tuesday to allow the sale of alcohol by licensed retailers. Corinth residents voted 288-279 to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor for on-site consumption Monday through Saturday. Residents also voted to allow retailers to sell beer and wine every day but Sunday for off-premises consumption. Corinth Town Manager Stephen Fields said the tight vote margin reflects the town’s shifting demographics.
