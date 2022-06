The Lake Barkley Partnership for Economic Development announced Tuesday a new 80-acre development project planned for the Eddyville Industrial Park that officials say will enhance its potential and the community’s growth opportunities. Executive Director Amanda Davenport says the development includes constructing a new park entrance off US-62, abolishing Industrial Park Road that bisects the site, grading, and constructing a stormwater retention basin. She indicates the project will be funded in part through a $172,560 Opportunity Kentucky Grant from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company.

EDDYVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO