Hatfield, PA

Police shoot man armed with knife in Hatfield backyard

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCfdf_0gE64s7t00

HATFIELD, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — A 29-year-old man is in surgery after he was shot by police while hiding in the backyard of a home in Hatfield Friday morning.

Officials say the first call came in around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person walking through residents' backyards, near Orvilla Road and West Lane.

One neighbor said a man ran through her yard and then hid in her neighbor’s yard, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Police responded and found the man between two woodpiles. Officials say he ignored repeated calls to show them his hands.

The DA’s Office says when police used a Taser on him, he ran at officers with a knife, and that’s when police opened fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frCYI_0gE64s7t00
Photo credit Jim Melwert/KYW Newsradio

“Just the fact this is happening in this street is disarming,” said neighbor Carolyn Randall.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. Police have not yet released a name, but sources say he has a lengthy criminal record.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

Stay with KYW Newsradio for more on this developing story.

