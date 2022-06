Paul Simson began playing golf as a 10-year-old. At 71, he’s still at it. A native of Chatham, N.J. Simson has called Raleigh, NC home for the last 43 years. He gave pro golf a try after walking on at the University of New Mexico and eventually earning All-American honors. But after coming within one stroke of earning his PGA Tour card, he regained his amateur status in 1978. At age 50, he missed making the Champions Tour by two shots.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO