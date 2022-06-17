Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Glam In An All Black Ensemble From The Law Roach x Herve Leger Collab

Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to show off her all-black look and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked her all-black jumpsuit to perfection. The Law Roach x Herve Leger jumpsuit featured a flare pant leg and long fringes that dangled from the neckline and waist. The actress paired the look with black pointed-toe shoes and wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail that featured a long braid that fell below her waist.

The beauty showed off her look in a photo and gif and was all smiles as she served face in the fashionable ensemble. “Thank you @herveleger @luxurylaw ,” she captioned the animated picture set for her 1.1 million followers. Check it out below.

“Now this how you wear some Hervé!!!!,” the luxury designer commented underneath the fashionable pic while another one of Garcelle’s followers commented, “Now THIS is gorgeous” and it absolutely is! Beauties, what do you think about Garcelle’s fashionable jumpsuit? Would you rock it?

