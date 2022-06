A video captured the moment that water poured through the ceiling and into the plane cabin on a British Airways flight.The incident occurred onboard flight BA292 from London Heathrow to Washington DC on 10 June towards the end of the seven-hour transatlantic crossing.In footage filmed in the cabin, water can be seen cascading down from overhead, with another clip showing it dripping down the stairs of the double-decker A380 aircraft.Crew had evidently tried to stem the flow with what appear to be blue blankets.British Airways said the issue occurred due to a fault with a water storage unit at the...

