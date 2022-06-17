Swearing-In of the Mayor-Elect and Councilmembers-Elect

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
Muriel Bowser, Washington DC’s two-term mayor, is running in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries against two city council members who are both named White, both are African American (because, you know, DC), but only one of them, Trayon White, is a renowned antisemite. The other, Robert C. White Jr., is a fifth-generation Washingtonian, the son of a deacon in the Catholic Church.
WASHINGTON — As Washingtonians head to the polls Tuesday to help decide who should be in the mayor’s office, voters have consistently said that one of the biggest issues in this election is crime and safety in the District. Back in February, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Prince...
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation's capital four years ago without serious opposition, and as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in an uncontrolled gentrification wave.
Over the last few weeks, I have written of a number of bridges that cross the Anacostia River. Today, we will look at the bridge that crossed at 11th Street from 1908 until the 1960s. Almost 30 years after the previous 11th Street bridge had been built, it was (according...
WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […]
MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled an expedited plan to offer increased incentives to officers who join the city’s police department , marking her latest efforts to address rising crime within the district. New recruits who sign on with the Metropolitan Police Department will receive a $20,000 hiring bonus,...
Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) President and CEO Ben Birge announced his departure from the organization Friday, exactly two years from when he assumed the role in June 2020. AAEDC Administrative Officer Jill Seamon will serve as Interim CEO. “Our team at AAEDC has done extraordinary work assisting our...
Prosecutors allege that Timothy Hale-Cusanelli is a white supremacist who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 intent on causing a second “civil war.” His defense attorney contends that Hale-Cusanelli frequently makes “bombastic” statements and uses “offensive” language, but that he entered the Capitol as a result of “groupthink.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.
The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.
WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Listen, there is no world...
Washington – The founder of the “Cowboys for Trump” organization and commissioner of Otero County, New Mexico, Couy Griffin, was sentenced to 14 days in jail, a $3,000 fine, 60 hours of community service and a year of supervised release on Friday after being convicted of entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County today unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Bedell as the next Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Dr. Bedell has served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016 and is the longest-serving superintendent of the district in more than 50 years. He has earned high acclaim for his work in restoring the district’s full accreditation, closing achievement gaps, and raising the school system’s graduation rate.
Two Montgomery County Public Schools employees involved in an investigation for possible “financial improprieties” in the district’s transportation department are no longer employed by MCPS, a spokesman confirmed Friday. In mid-November, Montgomery County police began investigating the allegations, and the department’s two top administrators — Director Todd...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s.
Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival is wrapping up its final day of performance in Southwest D.C. Sunday, but reports of ticket issues from attendees hampered the second day of festivities for some. Several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the...
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Ms. Ida Pearl Green arrived in style in a 1957 Chevy Bel Air for her 104th birthday party this past Saturday in Gaithersburg, Md. Hosted at the Pleasant View Historic Site, longtime friends, family and church members gathered together to celebrate Ms. Green's birthday.
