University Park, MD

Swearing-In of the Mayor-Elect and Councilmembers-Elect

 4 days ago

Please join us in front of Town Hall on Tuesday, June 21, 2022...

Washington Examiner

Muriel Bowser is the lesser evil in DC mayoral primary

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Jewish Press

DC Mayor Combatting Antisemitic Democrat in Tuesday’s Primary

Muriel Bowser, Washington DC’s two-term mayor, is running in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries against two city council members who are both named White, both are African American (because, you know, DC), but only one of them, Trayon White, is a renowned antisemite. The other, Robert C. White Jr., is a fifth-generation Washingtonian, the son of a deacon in the Catholic Church.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice, Your Future: Meet the Maryland Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
MARYLAND STATE
WSOC Charlotte

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation's capital four years ago without serious opposition, and as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in an uncontrolled gentrification wave.
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

Lost Capitol Hill: The 1908 Eleventh Street Bridge

Over the last few weeks, I have written of a number of bridges that cross the Anacostia River. Today, we will look at the bridge that crossed at 11th Street from 1908 until the 1960s. Almost 30 years after the previous 11th Street bridge had been built, it was (according...
WASHINGTON, DC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […] The post Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Voters Guide: Statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general

MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
William Sweet
WAMU

NPR Special Coverage: 5th Committee Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Prosecutors allege that Timothy Hale-Cusanelli is a white supremacist who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 intent on causing a second “civil war.” His defense attorney contends that Hale-Cusanelli frequently makes “bombastic” statements and uses “offensive” language, but that he entered the Capitol as a result of “groupthink.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosts 25th Juneteenth Celebration

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Board of Education Makes it Official, Dr. Mark Bedell is New Superintendent

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County today unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Bedell as the next Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Dr. Bedell has served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016 and is the longest-serving superintendent of the district in more than 50 years. He has earned high acclaim for his work in restoring the district’s full accreditation, closing achievement gaps, and raising the school system’s graduation rate.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS transportation officials ‘no longer employed’ by district as investigation continues

Two Montgomery County Public Schools employees involved in an investigation for possible “financial improprieties” in the district’s transportation department are no longer employed by MCPS, a spokesman confirmed Friday. In mid-November, Montgomery County police began investigating the allegations, and the department’s two top administrators — Director Todd...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Lifeguard Remembers Serving Pool No. 2, Only Pool In Baltimore For Black Residents During Segregation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s. Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD

