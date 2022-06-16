ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tony Watlington takes over as Philadelphia School District superintendent

By Mike D'Onofrio
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Tony B. Watlington officially took the helm of the School District of Philadelphia on Thursday.

Driving the news: The new superintendent, who was sworn in at district headquarters Thursday morning, also launched a listening tour to build trust, learn about the city and its schools, and listen to recommendations for improving the district.

Why it matters: Watlington will oversee a school district — the eighth largest in the U.S. — beset with challenges, including:

The backdrop: Watlington takes over for William Hite, whose 10-year tenure includes shepherding the district back to city control after having been under the state's control for nearly two decades.

  • Watlington, a North Carolina native and former history teacher, previously served as superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury School District in North Carolina.

Details: Watlington's "listening and learning" tour, part of his plan for his first 100 days , includes at least 80 community meetings and will be followed by a report with findings and recommendations, the new superintendent said. A five-year strategic plan will come later this year.

  • Transparency is a "fundamental part of our leadership and it will be that way from the very start," Watlington said after his swearing-in ceremony Thursday.

What they're saying: Philly's success depends on the "quality of our schools and the opportunities that we can offer our children and our families," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

  • "The only way out of poverty, out of despair, out of crisis is having a good education," Kenney said.

Go deeper: Read Watlington's 100-day plan and sign up for the superintendent's listening sessions on the district's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia's $5.8 billion budget moves closer

Philadelphia legislators are inching closer to passing a $5.8 billion budget that boosts property tax relief programs and increases spending for police and anti-violence programs.Driving the news: Lawmakers introduced the proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2023 and companion legislation Thursday, setting up an expected final vote next week. The proposal increases spending nearly 11% compared to last year's originally adopted budget. Between the lines: While the city isn't raising property taxes in the budget, many property owners are seeing their taxes rise this year. New property tax assessments posted in May, the first in two years, increased values...
Axios Philadelphia

Festivals galore: Your guide to Juneteenth in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth, with a weekend packed of street fairs. Here's what's happening around town:The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade in West Philly will kick off at 52nd and Parkside at 10am on Sunday, followed by a community festival at Malcolm X Park until 8pm.Heads up parents, there will also be a children's village from 12-4pm at 46th Street and Girard Avenue. The Juneteenth Family Pride Picnic on Saturday is designed for Black LGBTQ families, with free food, vendors and history talks. 6945 Germantown Ave, from 11am to 2pm. The Johnson Historic Site is hosting its 16th annual Juneteenth Festival Saturday, with food trucks and historic reenactments from noon to 6pm at the 6300 block of Germantown Ave. Black Music City: Juneteenth Celebration returns Sunday for its second year at World Cafe Live, celebrating Philly's Black music history and recognizing current Black artists in the area. 1-5 pm.The Juneteenth Black Party at Philadelphia's African American Museum is a free event this Sunday, filled with live performances, food, and games. It runs from 11am to 4pm. Register online to get a free admission to the museum.
Axios Philadelphia

Charted: How Pennsylvania gun laws compare

Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/Axios Protesters marched through West Philadelphia on Saturday as part of a nationwide push for action to prevent gun violence, coordinated by March for Our Lives.State of play: Pennsylvania's minimum age to buy and possess handguns and long guns — 18 — is mostly in line with surrounding states.The minimum age to purchase and possess handguns is 21 in New Jersey, while 18-year-olds can buy and have long guns. And in Delaware, a juvenile can possess a handgun and there's no age limit for possessing a long gun. The big picture: In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Congress and some state legislatures are weighing new gun control legislation.Yes, but: Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled House of Representatives has resisted attempts by Democratic lawmakers to put in place new firearm legislation for years. Zoom in: Philly is unable to enact its own gun laws, per state law. Mayor Jim Kenney's administration has proposed $184 million in anti-violence strategies outside law enforcement in his more than $5 billion budget plan, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

The newly launched Baltimore Banner takes a swing at Philly

First off, we want to say congrats to The Baltimore Banner, a digital news publication that launched yesterday. As another new local outlet, we salute them. Now that that's out of the way … They really chose Day 1 to take a shot at our lovely city with this story: Six Baltimore cheesesteaks that are better than almost anything in Philly?What they're saying: "Philadelphia's carryout restaurants often use Cheez Whiz on their subs, which makes the cheesesteak practically inedible," The Banner's Taji Burris writes. "Pair that with the seldom-toasted bread, beef that tastes reheated, and lettuce that overshadows the whole sandwich, and you'll regret even buying one."Our thought bubble: Yeah, Cheez Whiz is an option, but it's not the default. Any establishment with respect will ask what kind of cheese you want. Second, who is putting lettuce on their cheesesteak? It doesn't belong. But in all seriousness, more local news is good news. Congrats, Baltimore!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Joe Biden talks inflation at union convention in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia Tuesday to address members of the largest federation of unions in the country — the AFL-CIO — about how his administration is trying to tackle rising inflation. Driving the news: Biden's speech at the union's Constitutional Convention comes as inflation is up 8.6% year-over-year, as of May, energy and food prices continue to soar and the Federal Reserve considers boosting interest rates by three-quarters of a point. "Inflation is sapping the strength of a lot of families," the president said Tuesday. The big picture: The state of the economy is quickly becoming Biden's biggest problem, which can have dire effects on his party's electoral success in the fall. The president has labeled addressing inflation as his "top domestic priority." He's also laid blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine, the pandemic, and congressional Republicans. Zoom in: This marks Biden's third presidential visit to Philly this year. Biden also used his address to urge people to vote for pro-union candidates, specifically Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.Of note: AFL-CIO endorsed Biden for president in 2020.
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia police under-reported 2021 crime data to the FBI

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsPhiladelphia's Police Department failed to fully report its 2021 crime data to the FBI, making it part of the roughly 60% of law enforcement agencies nationwide that gave incomplete data or no data at all, according to data provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project. Why it matters: Philly is part of a trend that will result in a data gap that makes it harder to analyze crime data and fact-check claims politicians make about crime.A rough estimate of 2.1 million crimes in the U.S. will go uncounted due...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia releases independent review of handling of MOVE bombing victims

The city of Philadelphia on Thursday released an independent report investigating the MOVE bombing and the subsequent handling of victims' remains.Flashback: Philadelphia police laid siege to MOVE's Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985, following a violent confrontation between law enforcement and members of the Black liberation group. Police, with approval from city officials, dropped a bomb on the house and allowed the resulting blaze to burn out of control. The fire killed 11 MOVE members, including five children, and destroyed more than 60 homes in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. After the bombing, the city's medical examiner's office gave...
Axios Philadelphia

Lifeguard shortage squeezes Philadelphia pools

Philadelphia has fallen short of hiring the 350-400 lifeguards the city needs to open all of its outdoor public pools this summer.Driving the news: At least 294 lifeguards — ranging in age between 16 and 76 — are registered to work for the city Parks and Recreation Department this summer, as of Friday's deadline, department spokesperson Maita Soukup told Axios. That's more than 80% of the staff needed to open all 65 available pools.State of play: Soukup declined to say Monday which pools will open this year. The city will consider a number of factors in making that decision, including...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphians need more money to buy a home

Philadelphians have to earn 17.1% more than a year ago to afford the region's median-value home, according to the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.The big picture: The income needed to buy a home has increased as soaring demand and limited inventory continue to push sale prices up.Higher mortgage rates make borrowing more expensive, too. Why it matters: Philadelphia incomes are not rising at that double digit pace, further constricting entry to the metro housing market.Zoom out: Across the U.S., buyers need 34% more income to afford a home, Redfin found.Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosBy the numbers: In March 2021, you had to earn at least $41,920 to afford the median home for sale in the Philadelphia metro area, Redfin found.Now, you need to bring in $49,068.For a median sales price home of $265,000, a monthly mortgage, with 5% down, jumped from $1,048 to $1,227.Of note: A monthly mortgage payment is considered affordable if the homebuyer spends no more than 30% of their income on housing.Meanwhile, wages in Philly grew 4.5% over the same period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Median pre-tax income in Philadelphia in 2021 was $60,000, per a recent Zillow study.
Axios Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez wins best chef in mid-Atlantic at James Beard Awards

Cristina Martinez, of South Philly Barbacoa, was named best chef in the mid-Atlantic at the James Beard Awards Monday night. Martinez beat out two other Philadelphia chefs for the nod: Jesse Ito of Royal Izakaya, and Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon of Kalaya Thai Kitchen.Why it matters: The awards, among the most prestigious in the industry, are the gold standard for the culinary world, drawing customers and food critics alike to the winners' restaurants. Zoom in: A native of Capulhuac, Mexico, Martinez finally broke through to win the award after coming up short as a finalist twice. What she's saying: "For...
Axios Philadelphia

Remembering Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter

Trudy Haynes, Philadelphia's first Black TV reporter, passed away Tuesday morning. She was 95."When they say you're the first, that puts a lot of responsibility on your shoulders automatically. I gotta be good. Unless you just don't give a damn," Haynes told CBS3 last year. Catch up fast: Philly's CBS3 Eyewitness News (then KYW-TV) first hired Haynes back in 1965. She worked for the station for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999. Haynes was already accustomed to breaking barriers, having started her television career as the first Black weather reporter at a station in Detroit in 1963.During her tenure,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Councilman Squilla: Make Philly's South Street safe or shut it down

Philadelphia Councilman Mark Squilla called for "drastic action" to make South Street safe following the mass shooting that left three dead and 11 others injured last Saturday.Driving the news: Squilla — who represents the city's 1st District, which includes the area where the shooting occurred — said the city must ensure safety in the popular commercial district or close it to pedestrians at certain times. "If we cannot make it safe at a certain time then we need to shut the street down because you're not going to be able to protect the people, businesses or anybody on the street,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios Philadelphia

2 arrested in Virginia in connection to Philadelphia shooting

U.S. Marshals arrested two teenagers in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday in connection with last week's mass shooting in South Philadelphia.Driving the news: Qaadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington will face murder charges after they are moved to Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a news conference.State of play: Dukes-Hill, 18, and Whittington, 17, are believed to be the final two suspects who fired gunshots in Saturday's South Street shooting, authorities announced.Two other suspects, Quran Garner and Rashaan Vereen, were arrested earlier this week.The investigation remains ongoing.Details: Dukes-Hill is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Alexis Quinn, while Wittington is accused of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania's public school enrollment plunges

Data: American Enterprise Institute; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsPhiladelphia students are nearing the end of another school year marked by COVID-19 and plunging enrollment.Driving the news: The School District of Philadelphia has seen an enrollment decrease of 8.9% since the start of the pandemic, according to a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.District officials project a loss of 7,000 students next year, which could reduce the number of teachers allotted by 350, Chalkbeat Philadelphia reports. Why it matters: School funding is tied directly to enrollment and continued loss could have long-term consequences, such as...
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia police search for more suspects in South Street shooting

Philadelphia police are searching for two more suspects in the South Street shooting that left three dead and 11 injured last weekend. Driving the news: The Police Department released photos of a second person of interest Wednesday, after sharing surveillance footage of another suspect the day prior.Authorities are offering an up to $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. State of play: The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday that its task force arrested 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen Monday night in connection to the shooting. His charges include attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. Philadelphia police also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Construction begins on $1M plaza project near Reading Terminal Market

Filbert Street, outside of Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, is getting a pedestrian-friendly facelift. Driving the news: Tuesday marks the groundbreaking of a $1 million plan to create a plaza along the underpass on Filbert Street, between 11th and 12th Streets. Details: The project will create one of the first curbless streets in the city, spanning 15,000 square feet. The new public space will allow for outdoor dining, pop-up retail kiosks, art installations and cultural programming. Plus: The project will widen sidewalks and allow for improved access to public transit. Of note: Drivers will still be able to pass through the roadway. Flashback: The project was announced in 2019 and expected to be completed the following year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. What they're saying: Annie Allman, the market's CEO and general manager, said in a statement that useful and inviting outdoor spaces have become increasingly important to Philly during the pandemic, "putting an emphasis on the importance of projects like this."What's next: The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios Philadelphia

Water shutoffs to resume in Philly in July

Philadelphia announced new water shutoff policies raising the threshold for eligibility Tuesday, more than a month before its pandemic moratorium is set to expire. Why it matters: The upcoming policies will reduce accounts eligible for shutoffs from roughly 70,000 to about 20,000, according to the city. Details: The level of delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice will be raised from $150 to $1,000 after July 18, when the moratorium is lifted.Customers already enrolled in support programs Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) and Senior Citizen Discount are exempt from shutoffs. Customers who've already applied for customer assistance are also exempt.What they're saying: Philadelphia officials told reporters the city will use internal data through other low-income assistance programs to provide additional exemptions to specific households.They mentioned those who've received Medicaid or homeless prevention services within the past year. Other help: Residents with overdue water bills may be eligible up to $5,000 through a statewide COVID-19 relief program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. The Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund, another statewide program, can provide up to $8,000 for utility services which includes water bills.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

2 in custody in connection to Philadelphia's South Street shooting

Two people are in custody in connection to Saturday's South Street shooting that left three people killed and 11 injured in Philadelphia, according to the city District Attorney's Office.Driving the news: Quran Garner will face two counts of both aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement, assistant district attorney Joanne Pescatore said at a press conference Monday.A second suspect, who wasn't identified Monday, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service later in the day, District Attorney Larry Krasner told CNN.Catch up quick: Police believe that one of the three individuals killed in the mass shooting on South Street's popular business corridor of bars and restaurants was a suspected shooter involved in an altercation leading up to the tragedy.Police are investigating "several" other shootings in the area Saturday, but it remains unclear whether they're connected.Krasner said Monday that at least four guns — three 9 mm weapons and one 40-caliber gun — were involved in the shooting. What's next: An investigation is still ongoing. No murder charges have been filed at this time, the District Attorney's Office said. Police are looking to identify additional people involved.Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for details.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Inflation weighs heavy on Philadelphians' economic outlooks

Inflation has Philadelphians questioning the future. Driving the news: Inflation is at a stubborn 40-year high. For most Americans, bills are getting more expensive and without a raise, they're effectively getting a pay cut.State of play: Residents in the Philly metro expressed more pessimism about their economic prospects this spring, compared to a year ago, according to a recent McKinsey American Opportunity Survey. The consulting firm surveyed roughly 1,100 people between March and April of this year. What they found: On a scale from 0 to 200, economic optimism was 98. The good news is that's one point higher than...
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia petitions state Supreme Court to reinstate gun law

Philadelphia is petitioning Pennsylvania's Supreme Court to take up its appeal of a city gun control law struck down by a lower court earlier this year.The city filed the petition March 16, but the case will now play out as access to firearms takes center stage in U.S. politics following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week. Driving the news: Philadelphia is seeking the state's highest court to weigh in on a case involving a 2009 city law mandating that residents report lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours or face a fine. The big picture: Philadelphia continues...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
53
Followers
159
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy